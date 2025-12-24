NLE The Great Claims He Doesn’t Want Smoke After Run-In With NBA YoungBoy Affiliates

NLE The Great says he doesn't want any problems following a run-in with YoungBoy Never Broke Again affiliates.

On Tuesday night (Dec. 23), YB associates Ben 10 and OG 3Three shared footage on social media after they apparently bumped into NLE The Great, who has recently put out two YB diss songs. One video appears to show NLE hanging out the passenger side of an SUV, yelling. OG 3Three addressed the incident in a video shared on social media last night.

"You on all these cameras doing all this with the police and then you wait until you pull off to pull out a little baby toy and say, 'It can go down,'" 3Three explains. "Aye, bruh. A ni**a know you a bi**h. I don't even have to do that. Just don't say 3Three name in nothing."

NLE The Great later offered his side of what went down in a post on his Instagram Story. He claimed YB's folks tried to press him, but it "backfired."

"I got in the car and drove away AFTER I realized ni**as wasn't on nathannn!" NLE wrote. "MF pull up on me and didn't follow thru with they plans. I can't respect it."

NLE again commented on the viral moment in a video, where he seemed much less combative.

"I'm not promoting no violence," he said. "I don't want smoke with nobody. I don't want beef with nobody."

NBA YoungBoy and NLE Choppa's underlying beef came to a head when NLE inexplicably dissed YB on the track "KO" in October. Top appeared to return the favor on the song "Zero IQ Freestyle" last month. NLE continued to taunt YB on the song "Hello Revenge," which came out on Thanksgiving.

Watch NLE The Great's Response to Having a Run-In With NBA YoungBoy's Crew