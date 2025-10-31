NLE The Great Disses YoungBoy Never Broke Again on New Song ‘KO’

NLE The Great sends shots at YoungBoy Never Broke Again on the new track "KO."

On Thursday (Oct. 30), NLE The Great, formerly known as NLE Choppa, released a new song and video, marking his return to rap following a brief hiatus. The song, which is titled "KO" and utilizes the same sample as 2Pac's "Hit ’Em Up," finds NLE going at YB.

"YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league/I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece," NLE raps on the first verse. "Last thing that I heard was 'Jesus, please'/Had me looking at the Devil like 'This is your king?'"

Elsewhere on the track, NLE raps: "You poison the youth, nothin' positive you do/You the reason ni**as beating bi**hes thinking that it's cute/You send ni**as to do what you wouldn't even do/Role model, you will never fit the shoe/Just a ni**a with emotion, a breastfed bi**h/Yo' aura give me the ick, ni**as like you make me sick."

If there was any question whether the shots were aimed at YB, the music video features NLE berating a YoungBoy look-alike throughout the visual. NLE also pays homage to Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson in the highly choreographed clip.

NLE The Great and YB's beef dates back to 2022 when Top dissed NLE on the song "Know Like I Know" after NLE made comments defending King Von, with whom YB had beef. The same month, NLE got into a scuffle at the airport with an alleged fan of NBA YoungBoy, though NLE claimed that wasn't the case.

NLE later insisted the situation with YB was not actual beef. It looks like he's had a change of heart.

Check Out NLE Choppa Going at NBA YoungBoy on "KO"