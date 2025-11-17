YoungBoy Never Broke Again Appears to Take Aim at NLE The Great on “Zero IQ Freestyle”

Fresh off his successful MASA Tour, YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems to take a shot at NLE The Great on the new song "Zero IQ Freestyle."

YB dropped the new track "Zero IQ Freestyle" on Saturday (Nov. 15). The rapper initially made noise with the lyrics, “My bi**h f**ked Kevin Durant and f**ked Ken Carson/She gon’ tell me after I turnt her up.” He also appears to go at NLE The Great on the track after NLE first went at YB on the song "KO" last month.

"Respond to him? He ain’t never run nothin' down, bi**h I said no,” YoungBoy raps on "Zero IQ Freestyle." “Bi**h, better watch your f**kin' tone, I got some bodies on my belt.”

Fans think YB is going at NLE with the lyrics. "Caught dat lil NLE response," one fan wrote in the comments of the YouTube video while another posted, "He dissed Charleston White, Kodak, NLE, and Melo Racks!!"

On Oct. 30, NLE The Great, formerly known as NLE Choppa, dropped "KO" using Tupac Shakur's "Hit Em Up" beat. NLE called out YoungBoy for allegedly "poisoning the youth."

"YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league/I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece," NLE raps.

He continued with more shots: "You poison the youth, nothin' positive you do/You the reason ni**as beating bi**hes thinking that it's cute/You send ni**as to do what you wouldn't even do/Role model, you will never fit the shoe/Just a ni**a with emotion, a breastfed bi**h/Yo' aura give me the ick, ni**as like you make me sick."

NBA YoungBoy's "Zero IQ Freestyle" appears to be the first time YB is throwing subs back at NLE since "KO" released.

Watch NBA YoungBoy's "Zero IQ Freestyle" Video