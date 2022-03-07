NLE Choppa and Girlfriend Marissa Da’Nae Suffer Miscarriage, Post Video on Their Pregnancy Journey

NLE Choppa and his girlfriend, Marissa Da’Nae, shared some sad news with their fans on social media over the weekend.

On Saturday (March 5), Marissa posted a video on her YouTube channel, updating fans on her pregnancy journey. In the somber clip, Marissa—with Choppa by her side comforting her—revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. The couple was expecting a baby boy named Seven Da’Shun Potts, which is the rapper’s last name.

Although both Marissa and Choppa are heartbroken by the sad loss of their unborn child, Choppa views it as a sign of perseverance.

"I feel like God give you a struggle for a reason for you to have the strength to overcome it," the rapper and herbalist explained. "If he feel he knew you couldn’t overcome whatever the obstacles is, he would not give it to you. I feel like this journey, this obstacle was one of those things."

"I feel like it was more than meant to happen. I felt like it was more than divine to happen," he continued. "What a lot of people don’t know, kids carry angels. Every kid. When you see kids playing with their imaginary friends it’s not their imagination, they are playing with angels. Every kid carries angels."

NLE Choppa, born Bryson Potts, added that Seven was carrying angels with him and was serving a higher purpose for them to see.

"Seven had some angels attached to him, it just had to come on this Earth to protect us," Choppa said. "Seven had a purpose and his purpose was to not be here physically but to bring something in spirit with us, to watch over us and guide us on the path that we are on. Seven’s spirit was brought here to make sure we are guided and protected."

Marissa also shared her thoughts on her pregnancy journey and miscarriage on her Instagram page on Sunday (March 6). In a lengthy post, she wrote:

“Talking bout this is so hard. But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn’t function. But he has pulled me through and I’m thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey. There’s a lot of women who suffer the things I suffer and go through the same things I go through. So this also helps to open up and let other women know that they aren’t alone."

Marissa also thanked her fans for their heartfelt support and condolences as she continues to mourn the loss of her son.

"Thank you for all the kind words we truly appreciate it,” she wrote. “Thank you Seven, for helping mommy grow more into a better person, pushing me into being more healthier and being the reason for me to continue to fight. I love you and I truly do appreciate the time we spent growing together and bonding. You have truly gave mommy more hope. We love you baby. Seven Da’Shun Potts. #Forever7."

XXL has reached out to NLE Choppa’s rep for comment.

Watch Marissa and NLE Choppa discuss their pregnancy journey below. Fast-forward to the 5:37-mark to listen to Marissa and Choppa talk about the miscarriage and their spiritual journey since the loss of their son.