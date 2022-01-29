NLE Choppa Practices Semen Retention, Says Ejaculating Is Equivalent to Running Eight Miles

NLE Choppa recently admitted he is a part of the semen retention club.

The Memphis rapper-herbalist recently sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about his new album, Me vs. Me, on Friday (Jan. 28), and the topic of his sex life came up. NLE revealed he, too, practices a combination of celibacy and semen retention.

"I went celibate for like a month, ’cause I realized what having sex did," he told the hosts. "I realized how tired I was after having sex. You can have sex, but I feel like semen retention is the focus. Like, I tell people all the time, one nut is equivalent to like eight miles. You can run eight miles with one nut. It can make a whole life, so, you know how powerful it is, so you can't just keep giving it to everybody. I'd be a muthafuckin' lie, though, if I told you every time I have sex, I hold my semen back. That's why I'd rather just go celibate. Some people are that disciplined to the T that they can have sex and not get off. And sometimes I do, but when I do, it's not on purpose."

The 19-year-old rapper, who has his second child on the way, admitted he falls short of his goals sometimes but thinks the practice is a big deal. "With me, to be able to implement something so small like that, to me like semen retention and celibacy at that age, is huge because a lot of niggas be looking at me crazy when I say that," he added.

NLE Choppa isn't the only rapper to admit to the practice of semen retention. Joey Bada$$ recently revealed on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast he does not ejaculate during coitus. Kevin Gates is also an advocate of men not ejaculating during sex.