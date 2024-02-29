NLE Choppa Shows Tattoo of Chrisean Rock on His Face – Real or Fake?

NLE Choppa is showing off what appears to be a new face tattoo of Blueface's youngest child's mother, Chrisean Rock.

NLE Choppa Flexes Chrisean Rock Tattoo

On Thursday (Feb. 29), NLE Choppa shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which can be seen below, that shows him sitting next to a jacuzzi tub in a towel with several dollar bills fanned out next to his head. In one pic, the Memphis, Tenn. rapper is sitting profile and a portrait tattoo of who appears to be Chrisean Rock is on his face. He captioned the post, "Just cause you was in my video mamas @ChriseanMalone."

Fans React to Tattoo

The tattoo picture sparked a bunch of reactions from fans under the post.

"That better be washable," one person posted.

"You must done drank what Bluetooth be giving chrisean," someone else posted.

"This gotta be fake cause no way," another post reads.

Real or fake, the photo will probably get a response from Blueface, who traded shots with NLE Choppa in December of 2023. The two rappers were supposed to settle their differences in a boxing match, but the event never came into fruition.

Read More: Check Out a Bunch of Ugly Tattoos Rappers Have

Check out NLE Choppa's Chrisean Rock tattoo and reactions below.

See NLE Choppa Showing Off Chrisean Rock Tattoo

See Reactions to NLE Choppa's Chrisean Rock Tattoo