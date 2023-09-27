Check Out a Bunch of Ugly Tattoos Rappers Have
If there's one thing that connects rappers and tattoos, it's artistic expression. Hip-hop artists, with the exception of a cappella freestyles, use their beats and rhymes to express themselves, their experiences and more, while tattoos serve a similar purpose. Ink typically has a story behind it, a memory or some sort of significant meaning. Emphasis on typically. In other instances, sometimes the symbolism behind a tat can be brought into question, and on some occasions, the overall artwork in general can raise an eyebrow or two.
Whether rappers have been overzealous with their ink choices or have a few tats scattered about, some of the art seen on several rhymers is questionable. There are some tattoos that rappers have gotten that they've since had removed, like Soulja Boy who had the Gucci brand logo placed on his forehead. Or The Game, who initially tatted a butterfly on his face and later had it covered with the LA Dodgers' logo.
Rappers and tattoos have come synonymous, especially within the 21st century. Some tats are an act of paying homage to others while there are body designs that may not be as self-explanatory and have sometimes prompted fans or people in general to ask what is the meaning behind the permanent ink.
Nevertheless, whether there's been an in-depth story provided to offer insight into tattoos or not, that hasn't stopped folks from voluntary inquiries or unsolicited opinions. Check out a list below of some rappers' most questionable tattoos.
Gucci Mane
Gucci Mane took many people aback in 2011, when he debuted his ice cream cone face tattoo. Guwop explained in an interview with radio station Hot 107.9 that the symbolism behind the tattoo is because he deems himself the "coldest" rapper.
Young Thug
In honor of Gucci Mane, Young Thug tattooed an ice cream cone on his face in 2015.
Birdman
Birdman tattoed not one, not two, but five red stars on the top of his head in 2009.
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy had a clear liking for the brand Gucci, hence his 2008 record "Gucci Bandana." So when he got the high-end designer's logo tatted on his forehead in 2012, it made sense, right? Back in 2015, however, reports emerged online about Soulja having the tat removed.
Chris Brown
Chris Brown has a lone Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the side of his face. He had the ink done in 2020.
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea had "Live Love A$AP" tattooed her fingers while dating A$AP Rocky. She got the art on her hands around 2012 when they were together. TMZ reported in 2014 that she had the ink removed.
The Game
Around 2005, The Game was seen with a tattoo of a butterfly on the side of his face. He said the meaning behind it was "new life." A year later, the rapper covered the tat with the L.A. Dodgers logo.
T-Pain
T-Pain took the term throwback on social media literally in 2011. He had a Facebook "like" inked on his arm within a tattoo that reads, "You don't have to like me."
Riff Raff
Riff Raff opted to get the MTV Networks logo tattooed on his neck, with his name above and below the artwork. The ink was seen on his neck in 2009, when he joined the MTV show From G's to Gents.
Stitches
Stitches' face and head is inundated with ink, including a tat that reads "F**k a job." It's unclear when he first started getting tattoos all over his face, but they can't be missed.