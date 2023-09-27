Check Out a Bunch of Ugly Tattoos Rappers Have

If there's one thing that connects rappers and tattoos, it's artistic expression. Hip-hop artists, with the exception of a cappella freestyles, use their beats and rhymes to express themselves, their experiences and more, while tattoos serve a similar purpose. Ink typically has a story behind it, a memory or some sort of significant meaning. Emphasis on typically. In other instances, sometimes the symbolism behind a tat can be brought into question, and on some occasions, the overall artwork in general can raise an eyebrow or two.

Whether rappers have been overzealous with their ink choices or have a few tats scattered about, some of the art seen on several rhymers is questionable. There are some tattoos that rappers have gotten that they've since had removed, like Soulja Boy who had the Gucci brand logo placed on his forehead. Or The Game, who initially tatted a butterfly on his face and later had it covered with the LA Dodgers' logo.

Rappers and tattoos have come synonymous, especially within the 21st century. Some tats are an act of paying homage to others while there are body designs that may not be as self-explanatory and have sometimes prompted fans or people in general to ask what is the meaning behind the permanent ink.

Nevertheless, whether there's been an in-depth story provided to offer insight into tattoos or not, that hasn't stopped folks from voluntary inquiries or unsolicited opinions. Check out a list below of some rappers' most questionable tattoos.