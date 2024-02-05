Soulja Boy Asks Fans If He Should Apologize for Dissing Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Son

Soulja Boy is asking his fans whether he should apologize to Blueface and Chrisean Rock for saying their baby has Down syndrome.

On Sunday (Feb. 4), Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram Live to chat with his fans, and asked them whether it'd be worth saying sorry to Blueface and Chrisean Rock for dissing their child in January.

"Y'all think I should apologize to the opps for talking about their kids?" Soulja Boy said in the video below. "But I feel like they been talkin' about my kids first, right? Let that s**t go. Y'all let me know. If my fans want me to I will... I just feel like n***as was talkin' about my kids first. They ain't gonna apologize to me for talking about my son? But I just feel like that ain't in my character. I just really feel like I did this s**t just to respond to what they said. I don't know, Ima let my fans decide, what y'all think?"

Draco then let his fans sound off, and it appeared that most of those fans believed Draco didn't need to apologize. However, Soulja chose to be the bigger man.

"So you don't think I should apologize? Y'all I should just leave the whole situation alone? I don't know s**t been on my mind. So I'ma say it like this. Chrisean I wanna apologize to you, but since your homie was talkin' crazy about my son. I had to talk crazy about his son, and I know he won't apologize to my baby mama for lyin' and talkin' crazy. So I would say that I'm sorry you got caught in the middle of it."

He concluded, "You should leave that between me and him. I'm gonna be the bigger man because I'm just too viral, I'm too pretty. It's not an apology it's just an understanding."

Soulja Boy Goes Off on Blufeace

After very briefly extending the olive branch to Blueface back in January, Soulja Boy previously hopped on Instagram Live on Jan. 29 to again accost Blueface.

"Your son look retarded," Draco said in part of his rant. I ain’t gonna lie, that n***a look like he got Down syndrome. B***h n***a Blueface….you look like you smell like boo boo, b***h. You look like you s**t on yourself in the third grade."

Neither Blueface nor Chrisean have responded to Soulja Boy's latest apology.

Watch Soulja Boy ask his fans if he should apologize to Blueface and Chrisean Rock below.

