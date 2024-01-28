Chrisean Rock Gets a Massive Blueface Tattoo on Her Face

Chrisean Rock gets a massive Blueface tattoo on the side of her face.

Chrisean Rock Unveils Her New Blueface Tattoo

On Sunday (Jan. 28) Chrisean Rock jumped on her Instagram account and unveiled a surprising new tattoo in a video post. In the clip below, Chrisean reveals her massive Blueface tattoo that nearly covers the side of her face.

The opening sequence of the video features Chrisean's face and a sketch of Blue reminiscent of his mugshot taken during his November of 2022 arrest in Las Vegas for a shooting that happened on Oct. 8, 2022. Then in the next segment, she unveils the completed tattoo, featuring a detailed portrait of Blueface prominently displayed on Chrisean's face. Chrisean captioned the video: "#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa."

This isn't the first instance where Chrisean has gotten a Blueface tattoo. In fact, the reality star reportedly has over seven tattoos of Blue on her body. Last December, Chrisean did conceal a Blueface tattoo on her neck with a rose and her newborn son's name, Chrisean Jesus Malone, Jr., on her chest.

So Is Blueface Still In Jail?

Since Jan. 12, Blueface has been in jail due to a probation violation stemming from a 2021 assault case. His sentence requires him to serve nearly seven months in jail, with an expected release date of July 2, 2024. Despite his confinement, the Los Angeles rapper remains active on social media, frequently making phone calls to discuss various matters, including his ongoing feud with Soulja Boy and other trending topics.

Recently, Chrisean has moved back into Blueface's home despite the rhymer currently being in jail. On Jan. 25, she shared selfie images that show her standing behind a moving truck and holding up the peace sign. Chrisean captioned the photo, "Moving back with my baby daddddy," along with several smiling face with sunglasses emojis.

