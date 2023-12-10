Chrisean Rock Covers Up Her Blueface Neck Tattoo With a Rose

Chrisean Rock has finally done it. The reality star has covered up her Blueface neck tattoo with a rose and her newborn son's name.

Chrisean Rock Conceals Blueface Neck Tattoo With a Rose and Newborn Son's Name

On Sunday (Dec. 10), Chrisean Rock jumped on her Instagram page and shared a video of herself getting her Blueface neck tattoo covered up. It appears that the reality star-turned-rapper had the procedure done on Saturday (Dec. 9) and it probably took a full day.

In the video below, Chrisean is seen lying back in a chair as the tattoo artist puts the finishing touches on a large rose that covers most of her neck. The tattoo artist then lays down a printed ink outline of Chrisean's newborn son's name, Chrisean Jesus Malone, Jr., on her chest. The tattoo artist then begins to tattoo the name on her chest.

Then Chrisean finally unveils the entire work of art. It is a large rose with her son’s name underneath. In the caption, she announces that her new ink is the first step in distancing herself from Blueface, at least in a romantic way.

"I'm making my first step ton my new chapter [loudly crying emoji] @lakimii_tattoo I got 2-3 more sessions," she wrote.

Chrisean has seven tattoos of her ex-boyfriend on her body.

Blueface Reveals He Sneakily Did DNA Test on Chrisean Rock's Son and Claims He's Not the Father

Chrisean's new tattoo comes after Blueface revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday (Dec. 9) that he secretly did a DNA test on her son and found out he's not the father.

"Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in….iam not the father smh [person facepalm emoji][.] "It's a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest [prayer hands emoji] thank you Jesus [smiley face emoji]," Blue posted on his X account, which can be viewed below.

"I can't even pretend like im not happy as hell," he added.

So far, Chrisean has not addressed Blueface's DNA test claims.

See Chrisean Rock get her Blueface neck tattoo covered up below.

Watch Chrisean Rock Cover Up Her Blueface Neck Tattoo With a Rose and Her Son's Name