Blueface calls Chrisean Rock from jail and asks whether or not she can perform a sexual act while on the phone with him.

Blueface Asks Chrisean Rock to Perform Sexual Act in Jail Call

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), an affiliate of Blueface shared a recorded phone call between the on-again off-again lovers on Instagram. The intention was to show that Chrisean is holding the "Thotiana" rapper down while he's behind bars for a probation violation, but things got a little steamy as the call went on.

"What's up girl? What you doin'? Why you ain't answer the phone?" Blueface begins, to which Rock says she had her own court case she had to show up for.

"I miss you, though," Blueface adds.

"I miss you, daddy, I miss you," Rock replies. "I love you."

"I appreciate you," Blueface responds, before adding, "I called so you gonna play with your p***y for me?"

"Yes, daddy. What is wrong with you? Why are you callin' me like this?" Rock said with a laugh.

Chrisean Rock Threatens to Castrate Blueface If He Cheats

The cheery phone call between the tumultuous couple comes after Rock confirmed she was reuniting with Blueface back in January. However, Rock noted that if he cheated this time around, she wouldn't hold back.

"I already told him if that s**t ain’t only mine when you get home, I’m cutting it off and feeding it to his dog, Batman," she said on Instagram Live at the time. "And then I’m dippin' and I’m never looking back. Yeah, one more last chance with me and I got one more last chance with him, so that's that. Everybody else that keep poppin' in and poppin' in with all that negativity take it somewhere else."



Blueface turned himself in for a probation violation in connection to a 2021 assault case on Jan. 12. He was sentenced to serve almost seven months in jail.

