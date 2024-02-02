Blueface Has a Warrant Out for His Arrest, Could Spend More Time in Prison

Blueface reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest in Las Vegas after a judge found the rapper violated his probation.

Blueface Has a Warrant Out for His Arrest

On Friday (Feb. 2), local outlet 8 News Now reported that Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney signed off on a bench warrant for Blueface, real name Johnathan Porter, on Feb. 1. The warrant claimed Blueface had violated the terms of his probation, and the judge asked that Blueface turn himself in immediately. Blueface's Las Vegas attorney Kristina Wildeveld clarified with 8 News Now that the alleged probation violation was due to viral cell phone footage that showed Blueface pulling a woman on stage during a show in Salt Lake City. The video appeared to show Blue then telling his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis to "get her" before punches were thrown.

Wildeveld said Blueface is cooperating with authorities and that he plans to turn himself in after serving his time in California in connection to a 2021 assault case.

When asked for comment, Wildeveld told XXL, "When Mr. Porter's California probation was violated, it triggered a Nevada violation. It all stems from the incident at his concert in Utah with his overzealous fan. There are not separate incidents. Mr. Porter is anxious to put this all behind him and focus on his family and career."

Blueface Granted a Suspended Sentence for Las Vegas Shooting

The reported probation violation comes after Blueface was granted a suspended sentence of two to five years in October of 2023 for his involvement in a 2022 Las Vegas shooting. A suspended sentence serves as a legal arrangement in which a person is found guilty of a crime but is not yet sentenced to prison unless another crime is committed. This bench warrant means that Blueface could be required to serve his suspended sentence in prison.

The latest legal snafu for Blueface comes shortly after the "Thotiana" rapper turned himself in for a separate probation violation in California related to a 2021 assault case. He was sentenced to serve almost seven months in jail and was expected to be released on July 2, 2024, though this new warrant may complicate that matter.

