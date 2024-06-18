Chrisean Rock Gets Support From Blueface’s Mom Who Doesn’t Think She Should Be Locked Up

Chrisean Rock is getting support from Blueface's mom in the wake of the rapper-reality show participant's recent arrest.

Karlissa Saffold Gives Support to Chrisean Rock

On June 14, TMZ caught up with Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold in Hollywood, Calif. and asked her about Chrisean Rock's recent arrest.

"Honestly, I feel like it was bad timing," Karlissa says in the video below. "That wasn't the time. She had her kid and she was their supporting my son. So, I don't agree with it. Even though I'm not a fan. We have our differences. I think that was a bit much."

Karlissa also answered the question many fans have: Where is Blueface and Chrisean Rock's baby? Blueface is also in jail for a probation violation.

"The wishes that [Chrisean] wanted was for her best friend Marsh to take the baby," Karlissa confirmed. "I thought Blue's dad should have taken the baby, but her wishes. So, everybody followed her wishes."

Karlissa and Chrisean haven't been the best of friends throughout Chrisean and Blueface's relationship, with Karlissa constantly chastising Chrisean's actions and vice versa. But Blue's mom appears to have sympathy for Chrisean.

Chrisean Rock Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail

As previously reported, Chrisean Rock was arrested on June 10 at a court hearing for Blueface in San Fernando Valley, Calif. Video was captured of her being taken into custody. At the time, Chrisean was unsure why she was being arrested.

"They saying I got a whole other case caught up in f**king downtown. I don't even be downtown," Chrisean told the paparazzi. "It's cool, I got my peoples looking into it."

On June 14, she had a court hearing where she was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 12 months probation. According to TMZ, the charges stem from Chrisean allegedly assaulting Tamar Braxton’s backup dancer James Wright at the singer's Love and War 10th Anniversary show performance in Los Angeles in November of 2023. Chrisean is also facing extradition to Oklahoma where she reportedly has an open warrant for drug charges.

Check out Blueface's mom speaking on Chrisean Rock's current legal issues below.

Watch Karlissa Saffold Giving Her Opinion on Chrisean Rock's Arrest