We Asked Readers to Tell Us the Dumbest Lyrics They’ve Heard in Hip-Hop, Here’s What They Came Up With

Nobody's perfect, not even your favorite rapper. And sometimes, even some of the best MCs deliver some of the dumbest lyrics ever heard.

Moreso than any other genre, rappers need to release a significant amount of music in order to stay relevant. Obviously, that means a few lousy bars are bound to fall through the cracks. Some of those dumb lines have helped catapult rappers to stardom. The line, "she got a big booty so I call her big booty" on 2 Chainz's "Birthday Song"—which was certified two-times platinum and cracked the Billboard Hot 100 in 2012—is a perfect example of this. The song appeared on 2 Chainz Based on a T.R.U. Story debut and helped make him the rap star he is today. Now that line, which is objectively not good but catchy, has become one that fans scream out at the top of their lungs.

However, a bad line can also have the opposite effect. When Rick Ross rapped the notorious bar: "Put molly all in her champagne, she ain't even know it/I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain't even know it," the blowback against him was swift. The line, which appeared on Rocko's 2013 track "U.O.E.N.O," wasn't great to begin with considering it made Ross appear to support date rape. Yet the bar was so loathed Rozay was eventually forced to re-record it and offer an apology. That lyric now lives in infamy and briefly tainted Rozay's image.

The point is that words have power, and sometimes those words are just not good. XXL asked the readers to list some of the dumbest rap lyrics they've heard over the years. Here are the lyrics that stood out to them, which include bars from Drake, Kodak Black, Blueface and others.

