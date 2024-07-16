Soulja Boy has some unkind words for Drake and Blueface, and let loose on them on social media.

Soulja Boy Lets Loose on Drake and Blueface

On Tuesday (July 16), Soulja Boy hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to fire some shots at his current foe Blueface, who is currently locked up for a probation violation.

"F**k Blueface we gon wipe that boy nose soon as he get out of jail," Draco wrote.

He then fired some unprompted shots at Drake, and said some of his recent collaborations weren't sitting well with him. "You disappointed me @Drake," he wrote. "Doing all them weak a*s songs with them ni**az look where it got u none of them ni**az you collab with or took on tour had yo back."

Soulja Boy and Blueface Beef Continues

Soulja Boy has been embroiled in numerous beefs throughout 2024, but Draco seemingly patched things up with Blueface back in January. The two rappers began trading shots back in 2023, but Soulja admitted that their feud got out of hand when they started dragging the mothers of their children into their beef. After Blueface was sent to jail in January, Soulja hopped on social media and offered to help Blue through his current legal predicament.

"Ain't nothing good going to come from beefing with death or jail," Draco said on Instagram Live at the time. "I know what it feels like to be locked down in a jail cell. Ain't nobody putting money on your books."

Soulja then added: "I got a thousand dollars, whoever know Blueface people, Wack 100. Y'all hit me up. I wanna put $1000 on that ni**a's books. Free Blueface."

Soulja later took back his apology and continued to slander Blueface.

As for Drake, Soulja Boy infamously called out Drizzy back in 2021 for stealing his "whole flow" during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Check out Soulja Boy calling out Drake and Blueface below.

See Soulja Boy Sharing Some Unkind Words for Drake and Blueface

soulja boy tweet Soulja Boy/X loading...

soulja boy tweet Soulja Boy/X loading...

soulja boy tweet Soulja Boy/X loading...