Soulja Boy Gets Kicked Out of Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Event After Begging to Enroll and Starting His Own Rapper University

Soulja Boy was persona non grata when he tried to roll up to Kai Cenat's Streamer University event in Atlanta this week.

On Wednesday (June 17), Kai held auditions for his popular Streamer University program in Atlanta. Despite not being invited and even going so far as to call Kai out for the exclusion before launching his rival Rapper University, Soulja decided to show up anyway. It didn't go well.

Streaming the moment on his Twitch channel, SB can be seen being turned away by security, who tells his confused camera man, "They don't want him in the building."

Another stream inside the building heard security on the walkie-talkie saying, "Soulja Boy is not allowed to come in. Soulja Boy is not allowed in the building."

It appears SB walked away without further incident. The event ultimately ended up being shut down due to safety concerns, however, because of the massive crowd it drew.

Previously calling Kai out earlier this month, Soulja said, "On my mama, if I don't make it into Streamer University this year, I'm on your a*s for the entire year, Kai Cenat! 'Cause I'ma feel like you clickin' up with my opps. And I'ma feel like you don't like me ni**a. And if you don't like me, I don't like your b**ch a*s either!"

Check out Soulja Boy being booted from Kai Cenat's Streamer University audition below.

Watch Soulja Boy Get Turned Away at Kai Cenat's Streamer University Auditions

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