Kai Cenat Fires Back at DDG and Other Streamers With Diss Track ‘EBK’

Kai Cenat has released a diss track aimed at DDG and a handful of streamers who have had something to say after not being included in Streamer University 2026.

On Sunday (July 12), Kai released "EBK" along with a video, firing back at not only DDG but FunnyMike, Rakai and Ray as well.

"And I ain't forget DooDooGarbage, he lost India doing some nonsense," Kai rapped over a drill beat, referencing DDG's short fling with India Love. "Lookin' for love, n**ga this ain't Love Island/Streamer U got that boy feelin' nauseous."

The drama started the week prior after Kai announced this year's staff and faculty for Streamer University 2026. Feeling left out, FunnyMike put out a diss song called "Undrafted," and DDG followed suit with the track "Mike STFU," where he took shots at Mike and SU over Drake's "Janice STFU" beat.

Kai responded by calling DDG while on livestream and giving him two days to remove the song. While DDG said he was just following FunnyMike's lead, Kai wasn't having it and warned him it would get bad if the song wasn't deleted.

"Forty-eight hours for the videos to go down, or it's gonna get bad," Kai told DDG.

When the song remained up, Kai seemingly took matters into his own hands with the release of "EBK."

Check out the music video for Kai Cenat's DDG diss "EBK" below.

Watch Kai Cenat's "EBK" Music Video

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