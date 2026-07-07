PlaqueBoyMax, T-Pain and DreamDoll Bring Their Streaming Talents to Kai Cenat’s Streamer University 2026

Kai Cenat has just announced all the participants for Streamer University 2026, featuring some well-known names in hip-hop, including PlaqueBoyMax, T-Pain and DreamDoll.

On Monday (July 6), Kai returned to Twitch after a nine-month hiatus to announce the staff and students for his second annual creator development program. In addition to professors such as Lizzo, Kai will have a host of Club Directors as well, where T-Pain will fittingly be at the helm of Musical Arts. PlaqueBoyMax and DreamDoll will be admitted as students.

PlaqueBoyMax, born Maxwell Elliot Dent, is a popular Twitch streamer who also raps. The New Jersey native has built a massive following on YouTube and Twitch through his gaming streams, lifestyle content and reaction videos. After becoming a member of FazeClan in 2024, he has accumulated over 2.5 million followers on Twitch where he interacts with his 5$tar community. For rap fans, his In the Booth and Song Wars series have solidified him as a must-watch creator.

T-Pain has carved out a successful second lane as a streamer in recent years, with over 1 million subscribers on Twitch tuning in to his gaming and lifestyle content. He's also streamed with Kai many times, making the addition almost a no-brainer.

DreamDoll is more new to the space, however, but has been actively building her Twitch following and collaborating with other creators–Kai included. With that, she's been added to this year's class as a student, among other notable names including Queen Naija, Clarence NYC and actress Skai Jackson.

"Still trying to process this everyone was greasing my line to tell me, I’m overly excited," Dream wrote on Instagram in reaction to being accepted. "Thank you @kaicenat. I got accepted into Streamer University!!"

She continued, "I’m excited to learn something new, meet amazing creators, and keep growing. Every season of my career has taught me something, and this one feels special. Thank you to everyone who’s been supporting me through every chapter. We just getting started. See y’all on campus."

As previously reported, Lizzo is among the names who have signed on as professors for this year's class. The singer and rapper joined Twitch in early 2025.

"If y'all don't know, Lizzo be Twitch'ing! She be streaming," Kai said when announcing her participation. "And she sent me an application and bro, she is ready to bring something to the table!"

Check out Kai's full stream announcing all of the Streamer University 2026 staff and students, plus T-Pain and DreamDoll's reactions below.

Watch Kai Cenat Unveil the Class and Staff of Streamer University 2026

See PlaqueBoyMax, T-Pain and DreamDoll's Reactions to Joining Streamer University 2026

See 2026 XXL Freshman Class