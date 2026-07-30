Soulja Boy Challenges Kai Cenat to a Boxing Match in Wild Rant, Calls Him a Diddy Clone

Soulja Boy is coming for Kai Cenat once again, this time challenging the streamer to get in the ring with him to duke it out over what has mainly been a one-sided beef.

On Thursday (July 30), less than 48 hours after his own birthday, SB hopped on X to call Kai a "b**ch" and a clone, among other choice words.

"You a b**ch @KaiCenat," Soulja began. "You a clone @KaiCenat they swapped u out with Diddy."

When a follower told him to "relax," SB replied, "Stay out this shit f**k n**ga."

He continued: "I challenge yo short pu**y a*s to a boxing match weak a*s n**ga @KaiCenat"

Kai has not yet responded, and Soulja has since gone on to post his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine being fake.

Soulja Boy first called Kai Cenat out back in June when Soulja wasn't personally invited to participate in this year's Streamer University. In a video posted to social media, Soulja said, "On my mama, if I don't make it into Streamer University this year, I'm on your a*s for the entire year, Kai Cenat! 'Cause I'ma feel like you clickin' up with my opps. And I'ma feel like you don't like me ni**a. And if you don't like me, I don't like your b**ch a*s either!"

He then attempted to show up to the Streamer University auditions anyway, but security stopped him right at the door.

Check out Soulja's full set of posts about Kai below.

See Soulja Boy Call Out Kai Cenat