Soulja Boy Launches New Clothing Brand DripCo With Streetwear and Accessories

Soulja Boy has officially launched his own clothing line, DRIPCO, featuring streetwear and accessories inspired by his aesthetic.

On Sunday (Aug. 30), the brand made its official launch alongside the release of SB's new single "Marvelous." With designs that call back to the late 2010s when Soulja made his debut, pieces in the first drop include high-top sneakers with different logos and patterns, BAPE-inspired camouflage pieces, backpacks, swimsuits, tee-shirts, sweatsuits and more.

"This brand is about more than clothes. It's about vision, community and elevation," Soulja said in a statement.

The collection arrives amid a bit of an entrepreneurial run for Soulja, who recently announced plans to start a Rapper University after not being included in Kai Cenat's Streamer University, as well as floated the idea of launching his own awards show to highlight rappers he feels have been overlooked by ceremonies like the BET Awards and the Grammys.

"Might start my own awards show and give it to rappers who never got they credit," he wrote on X in June. "NBA Youngboy, Chief Keef, Kodak Black, etc. no reason they never won a BET Award or a Grammy."

His post arrived just days after the 2026 BET Awards, which is likely what got his wheels turning. As of this writing, he has not announced any further plans about the idea.

Check out pieces from Soulja Boy's clothing line below and shop the full collection here.

See Pieces From Soulja Boy's DRIPCO Clothing Line

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