Crank That Curriculum – You Can Now Enroll in Soulja Boy’s Rapper University

Soulja Boy has unveiled the trailer for his Rapper University, with applications now open through the program’s official website.

On Sunday (June 12), Soulja dropped a first look at the initiative on YouTube, marking the next step after first teasing the idea in response to not being invited to famed streamer Kai Cenat’s Streamer University 2026.

After announcing the concept online, Soulja explained that Rapper University would be filmed in Atlanta and streamed through his Twitch channel, positioning it as a creator-focused space centered on music and entertainment.

According to the website, prospective applicants must upload a one-minute YouTube audition explaining why they should be selected, then submit the video link through the application portal. While the name suggests a focus on rappers, the application extends beyond artists and welcomes producers, creators, teachers, mentors, guest judges, managers, promoters and other industry-related roles.

The site also includes additional interactive elements, including a free browser game tied into the Rapper University rollout as Soulja continues building out the concept ahead of its official launch. Top students will qualify for exclusive prizes, industry opportunities and "the ultimate bragging rights," according to the description.

"'Turn My Swag On' was just orientation," Soulja quipped in the comments of XXL's post about the initiative.

Those interested in attending can apply now over on the Rapper University's official website. No official premiere date has been announced yet, though the open application period suggests more details are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Watch the Trailer for Soulja Boy's Rapper University

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