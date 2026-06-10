Soulja Boy Launches Rapper University After Not Being Invited to Kai Cenat’s Streamer University, DDG Responds

Soulja Boy launches Rapper University after not being invited to Kai Cenat's Streamer University and DDG responds by trolling Big Draco.

After calling out Kai for not inviting him to Streamer University and taking shots at DDG during his TikTok Live rant, Soulja announced via social media on Tuesday (June 9) that he’s starting Rapper University instead. He shared a flyer for the event, which is going down on Twitch at a date to be announced.

"Never mind we doing Rapper University hit my dm if u wanna come it’s about to be a movie," Soulja captioned the post. "Comment Rapper University if u wanna be apart of history!"

Rapper-streamer DDG later trolled SB on Twitch about the announcement.

“I guarantee you, nobody coming to this sh*t, boy,” DDG said. “Not one person. We don’t want to learn sh*t from you. You ain’t had a hit since I was 10, ni**a. What the f**k we wanna learn from you?...I ain't danced to your music since I was 10."

On Wednesday (June 10), Soulja Boy responded to an XXL Instagram post about his event and DDG's retort.

"They ain’t invite me, so I built my own university," he posted in the comment section.

Check out Soulja Boy reveal he is launching Rapper University after not being invited to Kai Cenat's Streamer University and DDG response below.

See Soulja Boy Announcing He Is Launching Rapper University and DDG's Response