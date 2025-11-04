Blueface’s First Day Out Stream With DDG Was as Chaotic as You’d Expect

Blueface is back and he's already making headlines with a wild appearance on DDG's livestream.

On Monday night (Nov. 3), the Los Angeles rapper sat down for his first interview since being released from prison on Sunday (Nov. 2). Blue's talk with DDG featured some wild moments, including an appearance from Chrisean Rock, who playfully attacked Blue with a shoebox while he was trying to record.

In another odd section of the interview, Blue hopped on the phone with his new girlfriend and talked explicitly about sex on speakerphone while DDG listened on awkwardly.

Blue also addressed his weight gain in prison and apologized to the man he shot in 2022. Blue and DDG eventually recorded a song where they go back and forth jokingly dissing each other.

Blueface's recent release from prison came after he served 21 months behind bars. The 28-year-old rapper turned himself in last January for violating his probation in connection with the 2021 assault of a club bouncer. He was subsequently sentenced to four years in prison.

Last month, Blueface's mom teased his return in an interview with TMZ.

"I have the coming home party," she said. "Make sure you guys get your tickets for the celebrity Blueface coming home party. I'm going to be picking him up with his kids. His girlfriend got us a limo, so you know I'm excited. I'm excited for new beginnings."

Watch Some of the Standout Moments From Blueface's Recent Livestream With DDG