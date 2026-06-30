Soulja Boy Wants to Create an Awards Show for Rappers Who Never Get Their Credit

Soulja Boy is floating the idea of launching his own awards show to highlight rappers he feels have been overlooked by ceremonies like the BET Awards and the Grammys.

On Tuesday (June 30), Soulja shared his idea in a post to X, naming artists he specifically feels have been snubbed over the years.

"Might start my own awards show and give it to rappers who never got they credit," he wrote. "NBA Youngboy, Chief Keef, Kodak Black, etc. no reason they never won a BET Award or a Grammy."

His post comes just days after the 2026 BET Awards, which is likely what got his wheels turning.

The Atlanta native appears to be in a phase of turning moments of exclusion into motivation to create his own spaces as of late. Just weeks ago, Soulja launched his Rapper University after not being invited to Kai Cenat's Streamer University.

When XXL posted about the words he later exchanged with DDG over the launch, SB commented, "They ain’t invite me, so I built my own university."

Soulja has since opened applications for the initiative, and explained it will be filmed in Atlanta and streamed through his Twitch channel.

According to the website, prospective applicants must upload a one-minute YouTube audition explaining why they should be selected, then submit the video link through the application portal. While the name suggests a focus on rappers, the application extends beyond artists and welcomes producers, creators, teachers, mentors, guest judges, managers, promoters and other industry-related roles.

No official premiere date has been announced as of yet.

See Soulja Boy's Idea for an Awards Show

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