DDG applies to Soulja Boy's Rapper University after he wasn't accepted into Kai Cenat's Streamer University.

On Monday (July 6), Kai Cenat returned from his nearly year-long streaming hiatus to announce the accepted members of his Streamer University 2026. The roster includes over 100 streamers, content creators and artists. Notably missing is DDG, who was a faculty member of the inaugural Streamer University last year.

As a result of the snub, the rapper-streamer applied to Soulja Boy's Rapper University on livestream. He also seemingly shared his disappointment on X, typing, "Stream tmmw, im finna drink my pain away."

This comes as a moment of irony for DDG, who previously clowned Soulja for launching Rapper University in response to not being accepted into Streamer University.

“I guarantee you, nobody coming to this sh*t, boy,” DDG said during a livestream last month in reference to Big Draco's announcement. “Not one person. We don’t want to learn sh*t from you. You ain’t had a hit since I was 10, ni**a. What the f**k we wanna learn from you?...I ain't danced to your music since I was 10."

It looks like Soulja Boy might be pumping the brakes on his Rapperf University event. On Wednesday (July 8), SB announced he is postponing RU until further notice due to the overwhelming amount of applications he received.

Watch DDG sign up for Soulja Boy's now-postponed Rapper University below.

Watch DDG Apply to Soulja Boy's Rapper University After Apparently Getting Snubbed by Kai Cenat's Streamer University

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