Kai Cenat Confronts DDG for Making Streamer University Diss Track, Gives Him 48 Hours to Delete It

Kai Cenat confronts DDG for making a Streamer University diss track and gives him 48 hours to delete it.

Some streamers are feeling some type of way about not getting picked to be in Streamer University 2026. On Wednesday (July 8), FunnyMike put out a Streamer U. diss song called "Undrafted." DDG followed suit with the track "Mike STFU," where he takes shots at Mike and SU over Drake's "Janice STFU" beat.

"Smoking on Live, I'm rolling up/If I smell Mike's grill right now, I'm throwing up," DDG raps. "If I get the address to that school, I'm showing up/If I see a clip and I ain't in it, I'm scrolling up"

Kai responded by confronting DDG via phone on livestream and giving him two days to remove the song, or else. DDG said he was just following FunnyMike's lead. But Kai wasn't trying to hear it.

"Forty-eight hours for the videos to go down, or it's gonna get bad," Kai told DDG.

FunnyMike reacted with another diss song of his own, "I Hate Super Senior," clapping at Streamer University 2026 members and DDG.

"These pu**sy ni**as hate the super senior, burn 'em like a DVD/I don't wear no pink dreds, I don't f**k with DDG," Mike raps.

DDG's diss came the same day he humbled himself and applied for Soulja Boy's Rapper University event after not being picked to participate in Streamer University 2026.

Watch DDG and FunnyMike Diss Kai Cenat's Streamer University and See Kai Cenat React by Pressing DDG