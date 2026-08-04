During a live chat with his fans, T-Pain explains why he sold his music catalog for a reported $100 million.

On his July 25 Twitch livestream, the Grammy Award-winning singer spoke candidly about his decision to sell off his catalog, revealing that streaming services have devalued artists' music without their consent. Seeing that his songs were highly valued, T-Pain felt it was in his best interest to take control of his discography and invest in the future.

"I'm not leaving my kids' future in the hands of the music industry at all," he said. "I know exactly how much I would need to live out the rest of my life."

In February of 2025, HarbourView Equity Partners acquired the publishing catalog and select master rights of T-Pain's music. Although the dollar amount wasn't revealed at the time of the acquisition, industry insiders surmised the deal reached around $100 million.

"I'm excited for this next chapter and to partner with HarbourView Equity as they help preserve the legacy of my music," said T-Pain via a press release. "This catalog represents years of hard work, creativity, and unforgettable moments, and I'm grateful to see it continue to reach new heights. I don't plan on stopping anytime soon."

However, the acquisition also came with a small caveat for Teddy P. During a November 2025 interview with Shannon Sharpe on his ClubShay Shay podcast, T-Pain revealed that his deal also gave HarbourView the right to own any future songs — including music scores, jingles, etc. — he produced that could be monetized. In essence, his deal was more like an ongoing partnership rather than a one-time lucrative windfall.

Check out T-Pain explaining his music catalog deal below.

See T-Pain Explain His Reasoning Behind Selling His Music Catalog for $100 Million

Watch T-Pain Reveal What Came With Selling His Catalog for $100 Million

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