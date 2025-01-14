Who Is PlaqueBoyMax, the Streamer Who Raps?

PlaqueBoyMax's name has been making headlines recently from music and viral moments online. But who exactly is the buzzing content creator?

PlaqueBoyMax, The Streamer-Rapper-Producer

A New Jersey native, PlaqueBoyMax began making YouTube videos in high school before building a sizeable following on YouTube and Twitch, where he shared reaction videos, lifestyle content and gaming streams with his 5$tar community. In 2024, he became a member of FazeClan. It's been Max's In the Booth and Song Wars series that have cemented him as a must-watch for hip-hop fans on Twitch, where he has amassed over 1.5 million followers.

In the past several months, artists like Cash Cobain, DDG, 41, D Savage have all pulled up to Max's home studio and laid down tracks on livestream from scratch. One of these songs has included the DDG collab "Pink Dreads," which was officially released as a single on Christmas. The video has raked in nearly 3 million views on YouTube. The ITB series even got a cosign from Drake during the rapper's Christmas livestream giveaway.

The Song Wars series pits underground artists against each other to see who has the best pre-recorded song as voted by a panel of judges. Max recently started his own record label, 5$tar Records, and is parlaying his streaming fame into a pursuit of music success as a rapper and beatmaker.

In addition to "Pink Dreads," Max has released several singles, including the 2024 track "Rino Hercules" with Summrs. Max currently has over 1.5 million monthly Spotify listeners.

The Recent Controversy

In January of 2025, PlaqueBoyMax made headlines for a controversial moment during a Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay livestream that went left. During the stream, Max warned the rappers multiple times not to smoke because their filming location was an Airbnb. Fivio and Tjay ignored the pleas and lit up before bouncing altogether shortly afterward.

The incident turned into a big moment after fans condemned the rappers for blatantly disrespecting the streamer. In reality, they may have only helped answer the question, who is PlaqueBoyMax?

