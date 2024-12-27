Here Are the Highlights From Drake’s Christmas Giveaway Livestream

Drake's Drizzmas Christmas giveaway was a success, with the rapper, along with Adin Ross online gambling company Stake, giving away cash and prizes to the lucky winners. The livestream featured several standout moments.

Highlights From Drake's Livestream

Drake's post-Christmas giveaway kicked off last night (Dec. 26) on Drake's Kick channel and featured The Boy giving away a Lamborghini or G-Wagon, a dream vacation for a couple, a trip for two to see Drake live in Australia, one year's rent for two people, $100,000 for a Toronto artist or entrepreneur, $250,000 for two people and three cars for three families to people who wrote in and detailed their need for the items.

At one point during the stream, Drake reads a letter from a prospective winner of the concert tickets and flight to Australia, where the person appeared to put "F**k Kendrick Lamar" in an attempt to ingratiate himself with The Boy. However, Drizzy catches himself before completing the line.

"'It would be an unforgettable honeymoon filled with laughter, fun, and of course, charisma,'" Drake reads in the video below. "'And it's always f**k Ken...' I am not reading that," Drake adds.

In another Kendrick-related moment, Drake references the diss track "Euphoria" when shouting out Sexyy Red. "When I see her, I see two bad ones, what's up?" Drake jokes.

The stream also featured a moment where Drake showed love to Future. The former frequent collaborators' relationship has been in question following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" in March.

Other moments included Drake's mom Sandra Graham popping out at a live event for the first time in nearly a decade and a half and more.

Check out the highlights from Drake's Drizzmas Giveaway event below.

Read More: It Looks Like Drake Is Working on New Music

Watch the Standout Moments From Drake Christmas Giveaway Livestream