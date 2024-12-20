It Looks Like Drake Is Working on New Music

Drake appears to be cooking up new music.

Drake Teases New Music on Instagram

On Thursday night (Dec. 19), Drizzy shared a post on Instagram, which seems to foreshadow new music is on the way. The carousel of photos is captioned "Strong winds from the North." The first photo shows Drake sitting at a table at a restaurant. The second pic shows a man listening to music in what appears to be a subway, followed by multiple nature pics. The final photo shows who appears to be Drake's right-hand producer, 40, sitting behind a laptop producing a track in front of a lit chimney.

Drake and PartyNextDoor Album Loading?

Drake hasn't put out an album this year after releasing projects in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Over the summer, he announced he had a collab album with PartyNextDoor that would be dropping this fall.

"On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y'all," Aubrey told the crowd at PND's Sorry I'm Outside Tour stop in Toronto. "So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you."

Last month, PND gave an update on the joint project, telling fans the LP is "getting finished." No official release date has been announced.

Despite not dropping an album, Drake was the most streamed rapper on Spotify in the U.S. and globally in 2024. He is currently prepping the Anita Max Win Tour, which begins in February.

Check out Drake's new post below.

See Drake's Post Teasing New Music