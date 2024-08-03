Drake Announces PartyNextDoor Collaborative Album

Drake and PartyNextDoor have announced they are dropping a collaborative album this year.

Drake and PartyNextDoor to Release Collaborative Album

Drake and his OVO Sound artist PartyNextDoor announced they will drop a collaborative album in the fall. Drizzy made the announcement during PND's Sorry I'm Outside tour stop in Toronto on Friday night (Aug. 2).

In the video below, Drake, who made a surprise guest appearance at Party's concert, chats with the audience and discloses an exciting music announcement.

"On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y'all," the 6 God told the crowd. "So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you."

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

Following his diss-a-thon with Kendrick Lamar, Drake has been keeping busy with guest appearances on other artist's songs. The Canadian rap superstar has appeared on Camila Cabello's two songs "Hot Uptown" and "Uuugly" from her C,XOXO album. Drizzy is also featured on house producer Gordo's latest album Diamante on the tracks, "Sideways" and "Healing."

Drake also worked on a song with Lil Yachty called "S.O.D. (Super Soak)," which was leaked on Kai Cenat's popular streaming show on Twitch.

