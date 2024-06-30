PartyNextDoor posted a message vowing to make Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller and Jeremih cry after Party's ex-girlfriend appeared in their music video.

PartyNextDoor Vows to Make Breezy, Bryson and Jeremih Cry

Early Sunday morning (June 30), PartyNextDoor hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a message aimed at R&B stars Chris Brown, Jeremih and Bryson Tiller. It appears the Canadian singer was not thrilled to see his ex-girlfriend Desma appearing in the R&B trio's music video for "Wait on It."

In his since-deleted post, which can be viewed below, Party issued a veiled warning to Breezy, Jeremih and Bryson.

"I'm finna make these ni**as cry... Bryson Chris; and Jeremih… enjoy, the nights, of your life," he wrote.

It's unclear why Party is upset over his ex-girlfriend appearing in Jeremih's video for "Wait on It." Nevertheless, it has fans speculating that a beef could be brewing between Party and the R&B trifecta of Chris, Jeremih and Bryson.

Chris Brown Has Engaged in Rap Beefs Before

Out of the three R&B singers, only Chris Brown has engaged in an active beef with another artist. Back in April, Breezy took shots at Quavo on his song "Freak" featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley. The next day, Quavo appeared to respond to Chris on a track called "Tender."

Their feud intensified after Breezy followed up with his blistering diss track, "Weakest Link," where the singer claimed to have slept with Quav's ex, among other things. Quavo fired back with "Over H*es & B***hes," delivering several lyrical jabs at the singer, touching on a myriad of topics including Chris' domestic violence incident with Rihanna. The Migos member also rapped about Chris' ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, whom Quavo reportedly had romantic ties to and is presumed to be the root of Chris and Quavo's issues.

Currently, it seems that Chris and Quavo have grown tired of their ongoing back-and-forth and have reached a stalemate.

Check out PartyNextDoor's message to Breezy, Bryson Tiller and Jeremih below.

