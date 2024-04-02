Partynextdoor’s NSFW Album Cover Has the Internet Buzzing

PARTYNEXTDOOR is leaving little to the imagination for the cover of his upcoming album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4. The risqué artwork is NSFW, and has people talking.

The Canadian crooner marks his return to music in a provocative manner after taking a lengthy break between album releases. On Monday (April 1), PARTY let loose the cover art for his fourth studio LP, which showcases a naked woman with her face down on a bed in a sexual position. She has a tribal tattoo on her lower back with the number 4 to signify the singer's forthcoming release.

"PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) the album out April 26," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

His erotic cover art has certainly sparked conversation in the comments on social media. The responses are a mix of appreciation for the woman's body to complaints that the artwork is too wild.

Fans React to PARTYNEXTDOOR's NSFW Album Cover

There's no shortage of reactions to what PARTYNEXTDOOR chose to debut as the cover look for his fourth LP.

"Dude change the cover i cant play this in the car with my friends," one person wrote on X about the NSFW visual.

"Now this Party?! This is what I call art!" a fan posted.

"Did that beige Canadian you be hanging with convince you that this was fire?" another added, referring to Drake, whose OVO Sound label PARTY is signed to.

PARTYNEXTDOOR's PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 arrives April 26. He recently released the track "R e a l W o m a n," an R&B groove that finds him loving his lady. PARTY's last album, Partymobile, arrived in 2020.

Take a look at what the people have to say about PARTYNEXTDOOR's cover art, and see the artwork, which is censored, below.

See Fans' Thoughts on PARTYNEXTDOOR's PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 Cover

See PARTYNEXTDOOR's PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 Cover

See the uncensored version of PARTYNEXTDOOR's album cover here.