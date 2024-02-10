Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Appears in NSFW Pose on Vultures 1 Album Cover

Kanye West's album cover for Vultures 1 is raising a lot of eyebrows. The Chicago rapper-producer's wife, Bianca Censori, appears topless on the LP's artwork.

Kanye West's Wife Appears in NSFW Pose on Vultures 1 Album Cover

After months of anticipation and numerous postponements, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign released their collaborative album Vultures 1 on Saturday (Feb. 10). As fans eagerly flocked to streaming platforms to listen to the project, they couldn't help but notice a significant change – Ye had altered the initial album cover artwork.

The new NSFW cover features Kanye wearing a hockey mask and his wife Bianca Censori with her back turn to the camera topless and wearing pantyhose and high heels. She's also wearing some type of sheer slip that is supposed to cover her butt but it's still visible. According to reports, U.K. photographer Aus Taylor photographed the couple for the album cover.

Upon seeing the new artwork, fans across social media, including X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the LP's NSFW artwork by creating their own photoshop-designed artwork.

One person made the cover art more family-friendly by covering up Bianca with a mini-skirt and bra.

Another creative fan simply put Kanye's head on a cartoon version of a vulture.

However, some people wondered why Ty Dolla $ign, his collaborative partner, wasn't featured on the LP's artwork.

"I'm sorry but this vultures album cover is a*s. Where tf is ty dolla sign...kanye bro," wrote one fan.

More reactions from fans can be viewed below.

Kanye West Sparks Controversy With New Album's Title Track "Vultures" With Ty Dolla $ign

Nearly three months prior to Vulture 1's release, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign offered fans a preview of what was to come in various ways. Back on Nov. 16, a snippet of the LP's title track, "Vultures," leaked online. The unauthorized clip, which featured verses from Lil Durk and Bump J, garnered backlash due to Ye's braggadocious lyrics about being intimate with a Jewish woman following his anti-Semitic remarks late last year.

When the "Vultures" single officially dropped on Nov. 22, Lil Durk's vocals were noticeably missing from the track's final version. Within a matter of days, news broke that Kanye was in negotiations to buy out Durk's record label contract. Ye reportedly made the offer after Alamo Records CEO Todd Moscowitz allegedly refused to clear Durkio's verse on "Vultures."

West doubled down on his apparent disdain for the Jewish community as part of an animated rant on Dec. 15, the same day the album was set to drop but did not yet again. During a lengthy Instagram Live session, Ye called out the "Jewish n***as" who would brush off his angry tirade as another mental health "episode."

Check out reactions from fans of Kanye West's NSFW album cover art for Vultures 1 below.

See Fans' Reactions to Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's NSFW Vultures 1</> Album Cover Art