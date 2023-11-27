Kanye West Wants to Buy Out Lil Durk’s Record Label Contract – Report

Kanye West is reportedly looking to buy out Lil Durk's record label contract.

Kanye West Reportedly Wants to Buy Out Lil Durk's Contract

According to a report published by TMZ on Monday (Nov. 27), sources in the know claim that Kanye West is in initial negotiations with Lil Durk's record label, Alamo Records. The celebrity news site explains that the label's CEO Todd Moscowitz allegedly refused to clear Durk's verse on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's new song "Vultures." For that reason, Kanye wants to pay to have his fellow Chicago rhymer relieved of his contractual obligations.

Over the weekend, Durk appeared alongside "Vultures" collaborators Ye, Ty Dolla $ign and Bump J at Blu Dubai nightclub, performing the track live for the first time.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's team for comment.

Lil Durk's Verse Removed From Final Version of "Vultures"

Ye's reported attempt to buy Durk out of his contract at Alamo comes on the heels of Lil Durk's verse being removed from the final version of "Vultures" that appeared on streaming platforms on Nov. 22. The initial version debuted on Chicago radio featured a 16 from Durkio. However, the song was sans a verse from the Chicago rapper when it was released to DSPs, leaving fans upset.

Kanye is currently in rollout mode for his new album with Ty Dolla $ign, which has suffered from a few setbacks. Ye has been in Saudi Arabia putting the final touches on the album, which Ty recently revealed is "coming real soon."

See video of Lil Durk performing "Vultures" with Ye in Dubai below.

Watch Kanye West Perform "Vultures" With Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign and Bump J