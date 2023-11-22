Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Drop ‘Vultures’ Song Without Lil Durk’s Verse and Fans Are Upset

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have officially released their new single "Vultures." However, the streaming version is sans Lil Durk, leaving some fans upset.

Kanye West Releases "Vultures" Minus Durk Verse

The rollout for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's joint album appears to be officially underway. On Wednesday (Nov. 22), the newly formed duo released the single "Vultures" featuring Bump J on DSPs. Last week, a snippet of the song was leaked and the track was played on Chicago's Power 92 radio station, which featured a verse from Lil Durk. The official version, however, is missing the contribution from Durkio.

Fans React to Missing Durk Verse

Fans have been vocal on social media about Smurk being cut from the final edition.

"Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign dropped Vultures on streaming. But with no Lil Durk verse," one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted along with a crying emoji.

"Crazy that Lil Durk got kicked off Kanye West's Vultures even tho he carried and had the best verse," someone else opined.

"As kanye fans, can we petition for ye to put lil durk back on vultures?" another post reads.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collab album, which has been teased for the past few months, is "coming real soon," according to Ty. Ye has been in Saudi Arabia putting the finishing touches on the album.

Listen to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures" and see reactions to the missing Lil Durk verse below.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures" Featuring Bump J