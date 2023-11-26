Chris Brown Denies He’s Anti-Semitic Amid Backlash for Dancing to Kanye West’s ‘Vultures’ Song

Chris Brown has denied that he's anti-Semitic following backlash from a video featuring the singer dancing to Kanye West's "Vultures" song at a party.

Chris Brown Called Ant-Semitic Following Video of Him Dancing to Kanye West's "Vultures" Song

On Sunday (Nov. 26), Chris Brown jumped on his Instagram page and lashed out at critics calling the singer anti-Semitic after a video surfaced of him dancing to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's song "Vultures" at a listening party in Dubai. Ye's controversial track contains the profane lyrics, "How I'm anti-Semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b***h/I just f***ed Scooter's b***h and we ran up like Olympics/Got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it? Whose baby is it?"

According to a Page Six report, published on Saturday (Nov. 25), fans were outraged after seeing the clip of Kanye, Chris, Ty Dolla and Bump J rocking out to Kanye's tune.

"What’s more sickening? The lyrics … Or the fact that both Kanye West and @chrisbrownofficial find it hysterical?" Jewish businesswoman Tanya Zuckerbrot posted on her Instagram page, which you can view below. "Sick, masochistic, antisemitic f***s," she added.

Other people called the clip "beyond sickening," "trash" and "disgusting" in the comment section in Zuckerbrot’s IG post.

Chris Brown Denies He's Anti-Semitic Amid Backlash

On his Instagram page, Chris Brown posted a few messages emphatically denying that he's anti-Semitic and is promoting hate. In his first missive, which he later deleted, the singer warned his critics not to provoke him.

"Let me make this perfectly clear before y'all try to use me as a pawn," the message began. "Ima a Piru, I aint Muslim or Jewish so don't start no s**t wont be no s**t!!!"

"Im trying to be peaceful but please do not wake up the demon in me!" the message continued. "Go on about your f***ing day."

In another message, posted on his Instagram Story, Breezy denied that he's anti-Semitic. He wrote: "In no way shape or form am i [anti-Semitic]!!! I'm pro life and I [make] music for the entire world!!!!!! So please do not get tricked into thinkng I spread hate or am kool with it! This [is] for the million of young kids that look look up to [me] and may be confused [heart emoji]."

Chris' third message, posted on his main IG page, reiterated that he's not anti-Semitic and that he "makes music for the entire world."

In the end, Chris Brown wants people to know that he's a peaceful guy and makes harmonious music for everyone.

Read all three of Chris Brown's fiery messages to his critics below.

Chris Brown denies he's anti-semitic after dancing to Kanye West's song. chrisbrownofficial/Instagram loading...

Listen to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Song "Vultures" Featuring Bump J Below