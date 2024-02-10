Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Release Vultures 1 Album – Listen

After months of anticipation and numerous delays, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have finally dropped the first rendition of their three-volume joint album Vultures 1.

On Saturday (Feb. 10), Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign unleashed volume one of their long-awaited joint album Vultures 1 to the masses. Along with the LP's previously released title track "Vultures" featuring Bump J and Lil Durk, the 16-song tracklist sees guest appearances from the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti and YG,, Quavo, among others.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures Album Was Delayed for Months

The first official release of the Vultures series follows a long journey, to say the least. Initially, many fans believed that Ye and Ty would drop off their collaborative album on Oct. 6 to compete with Drake's For All the Dogs album. Vultures obviously never appeared on that day, and Ty later reassured his fans during a concert in November that the project was "coming very soon."

Shortly after Ty Dolla $ign's announcement, he and Kanye dropped off their lead single "Vultures," which featured some bars from Bump J and Lil Durk. From there, it was all eyes on Dec. 15 for the project to be released. During the week leading up to that date, the then-unfinished album was previewed at a Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign-hosted Rave in Miami, at which Ye stirred up plenty of controversy for choosing to don a KKK-inspired black hood.

A second listening event in Las Vegas the night before the impending December release was complete with a particularly angry rant from Kanye. He took aim at the likes of Jay-Z, Drake and the Jewish community, among many others, for all to see on Instagram Live until the early hours of Dec. 15. Once again, though, no Vultures album on that date.

After a rep from Kanye and Ty Dolla's team confirmed Dec. 31 as the next set release date, the onset of 2024 came and went with the only sign of the collaborative effort arriving in the form of a new tattoo on Ty's neck. With Jan. 12 as the date the newly minted duo was running with over the next couple of weeks, the internet was rampant with rumors that Vultures wasn't even finished yet and the artists were still in the studio recording.

Finally, it was announced at the tail-end of January that Vultures would actually be released in three parts. A representative confirmed that Kanye and Ty$ would bring Vultures Volume 1 to shelves and streaming platforms on Feb. 9 before volumes two and three drop on March 8 and April 5, respectively. Ye and Ty played the album for fans during a listening event at Chicago's United Center on Thursday (Feb. 8) and did the same at a similar event in New York City on Saturday.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 Tracklist

1. "Stars"

2. "Keys to My Life" Featuring India Love

3. "Paid"

4. "Talking" Featuring North West

5. "Back to Me" Featuring Freddie Gibbs

6. "Hoodrat"

7. "Do It" Featuring Nipsey Hussle and YG

8. "Paperwork" Featuring Quavo

9. "Burn"

10. "F*k Sumn" Featuring Playboi Carti and Travis Scott

11. "Vultures" Featuring Bump J and Lil Durk

12. "Carnival" Featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid

13. "Beg Forgiveness" Featuring Chris Brown

14. "Good (Don't Die)"

15. "Problematic"

16. "King"

