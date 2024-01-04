Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Album Still Isn’t Done

Will Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's joint project, Vultures, be released on time? It is unclear. According to Kanye's musician friend Malik Yusef, it appears that Vultures is still not done.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures Album Is Still Unfinished

On Tuesday (Jan. 2), Malik Yusef hopped on his Instagram page and posted a photo of himself on FaceTime with Ty Dolla $ign who's in the recording booth laying down vocals. Yusef captioned the photo: "Epicness loading………….," along with the hashtags #viltures[sic] #badkids #yezzyseason11. In the comment section, which you can read below, one fan asked a couple of questions regarding the image.

"What song he recording for?" the person asked to which Yusef replied, "all of em."

The fan asked a second question: "Redoing verses or making new ones?"

Yusef replied: "Both."

Judging by Malik Yusef's IG post, Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign are still recording music for their project. So it may not be fully completed as of yet.

Kanye West's Rep Says Vultures Album Has Been Postponed Indefinitely

Although the Apple Music store has Ye and Ty Dolla's collaborative album listed as a Jan. 12 release, Forbes is reporting that a rep for Kanye told them that Vultures is not coming out on Jan. 12 and, for the moment, doesn't have a release date. If the report is true, this will be the third time the album has been delayed. The project was originally supposed to come out on Dec. 14, but that date came and went. Then, an unusual Dec. 31 release date was proposed and then pushed back to the current Jan. 12 arrival date.

However, Yusef responded to an inquiry about the Forbes article and said it was cap. Read below.

Hopefully, Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign can make good on their promise.

See Malik Yusef's IG Post on Ty Dolla $ign Still Recording Music for Vultures

See Malik Yusef Answer a Fan's Questions About Vultures

Malik Yusef responds to a fan who had questions about Vultures. malikyusef100/Instagram loading...

