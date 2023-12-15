Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Album Did Not Drop and Fans Are Mad

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new joint album, Vultures, was supposed to drop last night at midnight, but there's still no sign of the album. With no project on the promised release date in sight, fans are rightfully upset.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Did Not Release Vultures Album

A planned album listening event in Las Vegas on Friday at 12 a.m. PT (Dec. 15) led many rap fans to believe the Vultures album would arrive either during the event or after. Once 12 a.m. ET passed with no project, Ye supporters didn't give up hope yet considering the West Coast time of the event would possibly mean the album was still on the way. He even put out new merch to celebrate the impending Vultures release.

With Ye's prior track record for delaying the release of albums on their actual dates by a few hours, it wasn't far-fetched. But as of Friday morning, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have still not dropped their Vultures album.

A livestream of the Vultures album listening event in Las Vegas is currently happening on social media personality YesJulz's Instagram account, which can be seen here. The event was allegedly shut down by police last night, but the show still went on. Looks like the event was moved over to a home or hotel suite.

Fans Are Rightfully Upset No Album Dropped

The joint album that Ye and Ty have been teasing since early fall appears to be the last big album that was expected to debut from a hip-hop power player of Ye's magnitude before 2023 was over. With no project out, fans went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to sound off on their disappointment. Some fans are downright angry while others take in the moment with some humor.

Take a look at what the people have to say after no album arrive below.

See Reactions From Fans After Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Didn't Release Vultures Album

kanye west ty dolla sign vultures album cover art artwork Ye loading...