Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's latest Vultures album listening event was reportedly shut down by police in Las Vegas, but the rappers kept the party going regardless.

On Friday (Dec. 15), social media personality YesJulz went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to tweet that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's scheduled Vultures rave event in the Las Vegas desert at a warehouse had been shut down by police.

"Cops shut us down. We are putting another stream up in 20 minutes," she wrote.

However, the event appeared to resume despite this setback. Videos captured from the rave, in which each ticket cost over $2,000, show Ye and TY$ in tow with multiple rappers including Quavo, Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk and more. Ye premiered new music off Vultures and again ran through previously unreleased songs that he premiered at the Vultures Miami rave event on Monday (Dec. 11).

YesJulz is currently on Instagram Live right now livestreaming the new location for the Vultures album listening session. The new venue appears to be either a home or a hotel suite. Quavo, YG and Wheezy, among others, have been seen on the IG Live, along with Kanye and Ty, of course.

Most notably, Kid Cudi and Ye were also seen reuniting at the massive Vultures event. The close collaborators had experienced a massive falling out over Cudder being upset his lyrics were removed from Ye's Donda 2 album as well as Cudi's friendship with Pete Davidson, who was dating Ye's now-ex-wife back then. A video below shared on X shows the pair embraced in a hug at the Vultures event. Another video shows that Ye's new song, "Gun to My Head," actually features Cudi.

Kanye West Drops Vultures Merch on Yeezy Website

While fans waited patiently for news of the album, Ye dropped off Vulture's merch on his Yeezy website. Aside from bandanas, shirts, shorts and Kanye's new $200 YZY Pod sock shoes, a pre-order link was also made available for Vultures itself. While the pre-order link doesn't offer any clarity in terms of a release date, the link claims the album will ship "in 2024."

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Have Teased Vultures for a Few Months

Fans initially believed that Ye and Ty would drop their collaborative album on Oct. 6 to compete with Drake's For All the Dogs album. The album never came, and Ty later informed fans during a November performance that the album was "coming very soon."

Shortly after Ty Dolla $ign's announcement, he and Kanye dropped off their lead single "Vultures," which features some bars from Bump J. However, a lot of fans were dismayed to find the song didn't include a guest appearance from Lil Durk, who was initially on a leaked version of the song.

During an impromptu performance at Art Basel in Miami in early December, Kanye then said that the album would be dropping on Fri., Dec. 15. Vultures still never arrived.

See video from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures rave in Las Vegas below.

Watch Videos From Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures Event in Las Vegas