Ty Dolla $ign Says Vultures 2 Album With Ye Could Drop Any Day, Hints at Possible Fourth Volume

Ty Dolla $ign says his Vultures 2 album with Ye could be released "any day now." He's also hinting that the duo could potentially drop a fourth volume when all is said and done.

Ty Dolla $ign Updates Streamer Vitaly on Vultures 2 Album Release

On Saturday (May 4), Ty Dolla $ign joined popular internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy on a live Kick stream. As the unlikely pairing set out to hunt alleged child predators on the streets of Los Angeles, the California rap-crooner provided Vitaly with an update on the release of Vultures 2, the second edition of the California rap-crooner's joint collab series with Ye that has yet to see the light of day.

"It's dropping A.S.A.P." Ty Dolla explains in the video below as he and the known YouTube prankster gear up to hit the streets in search of alleged pedophiles. "Vultures 2 is on the way, man. It's coming soon. Any day now. It can be tomorrow."

Ty Dolla $ign's evasive update follows yet another pump fake from both him and Ye as it pertains to the second iteration of their Vultures album series. After the initial release date of Vultures 2 came and went on March 8, Ye said in an interview with Justin Laboy last month that the album would drop on May 3. That didn't happen either, much to the chagrin of the duo's fan base.

Could Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Drop a Fourth Vultures Album?

Despite Ye and Ty Dolla $ign continuing to hold back on putting Vultures 2 out to the masses, Ty unveiled that there could potentially be a fourth Vultures album on the way outside of the three that are already slated to drop. When asked how many Vultures albums are to be released in total, Ty told Vitaly that there may be more than expected.

"Right now, just three, but possibly four, who knows," Ty Dolla $ign says below. "I don't remember exactly how we set it but, you know, s**t happens."

While the buzz surrounding Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative efforts remains high, the chart-topping duo does seem to be risking a sense of apathy from fans if they don't continue to let their music be heard. However, the most recent delay may have been a smart chess move given that the entire rap world is currently glued to the epic battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

In the video clips below, watch Ty Dolla $ign casually provide updates on the state of his Vultures album series with Ye.

Watch Ty Dolla $ign Explain Vultures 2 Could Drop Any Day

See Ty Dolla $ign Imply That a Vultures 4 Could Be on the Way