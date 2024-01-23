Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Dropping Three Volumes of Vultures Album

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new Vultures album will be bigger than anyone expected. The duo has revealed they will be releasing three volumes of the highly-anticipated album.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Releasing Three Vultures Volumes

On Tuesday (Jan. 23), the latest update in the Ye and Ty Dolla $ign album journey was announced, revealing the newly formed duo will be putting out a total of three volumes to the forthcoming Vultures album. The three volumes are slated to be released in three separate months, with the first volume coming out on Feb. 9. The second will be released on March 8 and the conclusion to the saga will drop on April 5.

Vultues release dates. kanyewest/Instagram loading...

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori

New Vultures Covers and Trailer

Kanye also shared the three cover arts for the three volumes. The second and third editions both have the same 1835 painting by German artist Caspar David Friedrich, Landscape with Graves. However, volume two is in black and volume three is in blue.

In addition, Ye put out a trailer for the album on his Instagram page, which can be seen below. The clip is scored by the album's lead single "Vultures" and shows a montage of various seemingly unrelated clips.

Check out all three Vultures covers as well as the trailer below.

See the Cover Art for Vultures Vol. 1-3

kanye west ty dolla sign vultures album cover art artwork Ye loading...

Kanye West Ty Dolla Sign Vultures Vol. 2 Ye loading...

Kanye West Ty Dolla Sign Vultures Vol. 2 Ye loading...

Watch the Trailer for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's New Vultures Album