Conservative Pundit Candace Owens Accuses Diddy of Being a Federal Informant

Conservative Pundit Claims Diddy Is a Federal Informant

Following the release of an alarming video featuring Diddy allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in Los Angeles, several celebrities shared their thoughts on social media. Conservative pundit Candace Owens decided to share her opinion as to why Diddy won't suffer any consequences for his vicious acts in the horrific video.

"He's not in jail because he's a FED/CIA asset," Owens theorized in a post on X, which can be viewed below.

She then added, "Kanye tried to tell everyone. [woman shrugging her shoulders emoji]."

What Is Candace Owens Talking About?

What Candace Owens may be referring to in her X post is Ye's 2022 interview on The Drink Champs podcast where criticized his celebrity friends for not assisting him when he allegedly accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, of abducting their daughter North.

Ye suggested that Diddy and Meek Mill could stay out of jail as long as they could antagonize him.

"All these fake hard n***as, f**k you! All you fake hard n***as, f**k you!" Ye snapped. "Y'all can't shoot nobody anyways. The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f***king fed!"

"That's why you gotta come at me cause part of the deal for you to do all of that and get out of jail is that you promise that you're gon' pull my [coattail]," he added.

Owens could also be referring to an Instagram post by Ye October of in 2022, where he shared a screenshot of a text conversation in which Diddy asked for his address. In the post, the Vultures 1 producer typed, "N***a f*****ck you. You fed."

See Candace Owens' X post on why she thinks Diddy is not in jail for assaulting Cassie below.

Read Candace Owens Tweet Accusing Diddy of Being a Federal Informant