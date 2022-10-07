Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts.

On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.

"I didn't like our convo. I'm selling these tees. Nobody can get in between me and my money," Kanye's text reads. "Never call me with no bullshit like that again unless you ready to green light me. Cause anybody that got on that tee is me."

Diddy then texted back asking for Ye's address so the two men could talk in person.

"Nigga fuuuuuck you. You fed," Kanye responded to Diddy's request.

In a follow-up post, Diddy urged Kanye to end the internet games.

"This ain't a game," Ye texed. "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business."

Diddy replied, "I'm just trying to talk to you as a Black man. And I'm talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop."

"Anything you text I will post," Ye responded to Puff's plea. "I love you. And you guys are breaking my heart. I accept your apology in advance."

Kanye West seems to be upset with Diddy for sharing his criticism of Kanye's fashion show stunt on Instagram yesterday (Oct. 6).

“I am not about to be addressing every last thing that’s going on in the world on the internet,” began Diddy. “But the thing I do have to address is this ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt. I have always been there and I will also support my brother Kanye as a free thinker. But the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it. You know what I’m sayin’? I’m not with it and with the press and with [what] fashion is doing, thinking this is a joke, when, right now, all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration and death. So, before I can get to any other ‘Lives Matter,’ which all lives matter, you know what I’m sayin’? That Black Lives Matter, don’t play with it. Don’t wear the shirt, don’t buy the shirt, don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.”

Right before blasting Puff, Kanye also had words on Instagram for Boosie BadAzz, who recently called Ye out and urged him to bleach his skin.

“Don’t speak on me, Lil Boosie, speak to me,” Ye captioned a collage of Boosie images. “Yeah, little nerd-ass me. Come smack me or come shoot me. I’m the one that got bullied by the entire Black celebrity community. Now I’m back to shoot the school up.”

Kanye has been facing backlash for his WLM shirts and refuses to back down. Last night, he did an interview on Fox News defending his stance.

See Kanye West's Posts Going in On Diddy and Boosie BadAzz Below

Kanye West goes off on Diddy. kanyewest/Instgram loading...

Kanye West goes off on Diddy. kanyewest via Instagram loading...

Kanye West goes off on Diddy. kanyewest via Instagram loading...

Kanye West goes off on Diddy. kanyewest via Instagram loading...

Kanye West goes in on Boosie kanyewest via Instagram loading...