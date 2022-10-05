Diddy Calls Mase a Fake Pastor, Claims Mase Owes Him $3 Million

Diddy is attempting to clear his name from the narrative that he steals money from his artists, specifically former Bad Boy rapper Ma$e.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club aired a new interview with Diddy where the hip-hop mogul talked about never jerking anybody on his label, despite the ongoing complaints from former artists like Ma$e who is still calling out his former boss.

"Just in general, the Ma$e thing. I did one album with Ma$e. One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy," Puff said at the 46-minute mark of the sit-down in reference to Ma$e's debut 1997 album Harlem World. "And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people. And y'all gon' let him throw dirt on the god's name. Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I'm not playing. I'm back outside and I'm fighting back for us. And I'm also doing some fighting back for me."

According to iTunes, both of Ma$e's follow-up albums, Welcome Back and Double Up, were also released under Bad Boy. Diddy went on to claim Ma$e owes him $3 million for an advance for an album he never delivered on.

"Ma$e owes me $3 million," Diddy said. "That's facts, I got the receipts."

Diddy continued, "And I'm not gon' go back-and-forth with Ma$e. I'm not going back-and-forth with nobody. I'm just gonna speak up for myself now."

"Anybody that thinks I owe them something, show me the receipt and you'll get paid within 24 hours," he added.

While Diddy has faced numerous complaints from former artists about not getting paid, Ma$e has been the most adamant. Back in March, Ma$e dropped the apparent Diddy diss song "Oracle 2: Standing on Bodies," where he called out Diddy for not doing right by his artists. In May, Ma$e accused Puff of sabotaging one of his shows in Las Vegas. Ironically, Ma$e has faced the same artist complaints from Fivio Foreign, though Ma$e denied the claims.

XXL has reached out to Mase's team for comment.

Watch Diddy's Entire The Breakfast Club Interview Below