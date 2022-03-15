Mase Returns With Apparent Diddy Diss Track ‘Oracle 2 – Standing on Bodies’

Ma$e is back with a new track and it appears he's taking aim at Diddy.

Yesterday (March 15), Ma$e dropped a song titled "Oracle 2: Standing on Bodies," which serves as an apparent sequel to his 2017 Cam'ron diss "The Oracle." While Ma$e doesn't name Diddy on the track, there are quite a few bars that definitely seem directed at the Bad Boy Records founder.

"We ain't gang, we ain't goals/We ain't family, we ain't foes/And we definitely not bros/We ain't nothin', n***a," Ma$e begins on the hook.

"N***as sayin' let it go/You buggin' n***a, I can't let it be/Tell n***as don't call for me, I can only talk for me/I know what my budget read/I read the budget every week," he raps in the first verse, appearing to reference how he attempted to buy his publishing rights from Diddy in 2020 for $2 million. "Then they tried to dangle money, they didn't think I'd ever leave/N***as never pay the artists/But they love to pay the freaks."

"Since Cain killed Abel, I'm able to kill Cain/Love don't steal, my n***a, change your name," Mase spits in the second verse, appearing to take a shot at Diddy's most recent name-change.

"Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood/I’m not hating on your billi' worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n***a who know how to market death/Go pay his mother what she really worth, n***a," he raps near the end of the song, seemingly taking a shot at how Diddy responded after The Notorious B.I.G.'s death.

Mase, who famously retired from hip-hop in 1999, has returned to the genre multiple times over the last two decades. From his 2004 album, Welcome Back, to his aforementioned 2017 Cam'ron diss, it appears Ma$e just can't put the mic down for good.