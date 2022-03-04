Making the Band’s Freddy P Says Diddy Is the Reason He Hates Life

Freddy P of Diddy's 2000's rap group Da Band has called out Puff, claiming the music mogul is the reason for Freddy's angst and mental stress.

After clips from old episodes of Making the Band 2 began trending on Twitter this week, with social media users putting Diddy on blast for sending the aspiring rap crew to get cheesecake from Junior's restaurant in Brooklyn, Freddy shared his own frustration on IG on Wednesday (March 2). Freddy said that he has had thoughts of taking his life due to the distress caused by his experience on the show with Diddy.

"A lot of people don’t understand what I’ve been through," he began to explain in the 14-minute long video. "This year alone, I’ve contemplated suicide two or three times. I done pictured my brother walking in, finding me dead. I cried a few times thinking about leaving my son, because you just gets tired of life. It’s like, no matter what you try to do, you just gotta keep battling. Niggas got they foot on your neck, niggas wanna see you fall."

Freddy went on to say, "It’s these niggas like Puffy, he my main muthafuckin' reason why I really hate fuckin' life, dog. People don’t even understand."

Freddy P later claimed that Diddy's relationships with DJ Khaled and Rick Ross are because of him. However, he's never received any acknowledgement or even a verse from neither Khaled nor Rozay.

The Miami native also shared the footage from the episode where himself and Da Band walked from Manhattan, N.Y. to downtown Brooklyn for Diddy's dessert.

He captioned the post, "God knows if I was @diddy I would’ve done WAY MORE FOR THESE KIDS.. Any real ninja would’ve.. You start out JUST CHASING A DREAM. Then it QUICKLY GET SNATCHED AWAY.. Made me NEVER WANT TO RAP. God gone have the last laugh. My talent was given to me to touch hearts and homes an it was silenced. You silenced Gods plan. Everyone who ever took part will depart horribly from."

In addition to Freddy P, Da Band consisted of R&B singer Sara Stokes, Dylan Dilinjah, Chopper “Young City,” Babs and E. Ness. The group released one album, Too Hot for T.V., and disbanded shortly after.