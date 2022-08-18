Hitmaka Says Diddy ‘Lost His Whole Damn Mind’ for Saying R&B Is Dead

Hitmaka strongly disagrees with Diddy's recent assertion that R&B is dead.

On Thursday (Aug. 18), Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, logged onto Twitter to weigh in on Puff's recent opinion on the current state of R&B.

"Diddy done lost his whole damn mind talking bout R&B dead," the producer tweeted. "It’s so much good R&B out if u can’t notice u gotta be outta touch. Stop trolling."

It appears Hitmaka may have posted and deleted a similar tweet where he called Diddy's age into question and said the Bad Boy CEO may be clueless to what's going on in today's market.

"Diddy done lost his whole damn mind talking bout R&B dead," the deleted tweet reads. "It’s so much good R&B out bruh u 51 fam & outta touch. Legends set the bar, you trolling."

Hitmaka's stance comes after Diddy insinuated R&B was dead by posing the question "Who killed R&B?" on Twitter on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

Artists like Yung Baby Tate and Toosii didn't agree with Diddy's take either.

Diddy, who has launched a new R&B label called Love Records, expounded on his Instagram Story on Wednesday and announced he would be having an online discussion about the state of R&B. "Who killed R&B? What's really going on?" Puff questioned in the video. "There's two types of R&B. There's rap R&B, there's traditional R&B. What's going on? Love Records is here. Never fear."

Diddy later had Part 1 of his scheduled conversation, in which he spoke with singers like Mary J. Blige, Tank, Timbaland and Kehlani. During the conversation, Mary J. praised the current crop of female R&B artists who are currently doing their thing.

Hitmaka has been working closely with R&B artists like Eric Bellinger and Jeremih. He most recently worked with Tink on her new album, Pillow Talk.