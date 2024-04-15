Kesha Disses Diddy During 2024 Coachella Performance

Kesha disses Diddy during her surprise performance at the 2024 Coachella Festival.

Kesha Calls Out Diddy

On Sunday (April 14), Coachella Fest closed out weekend one of the annual event in Indio, Calif. During singer Reneé Rapp's set, she brought out pop star Kesha who altered the words of her hit 2009 song "Tik Tok" to take a shot at Diddy.

While the original lyrics to the song ("I wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy") give the embattled rap mogul a shout-out, Kesha changed the words for the Coachella crowd.

"I wake up in the morning like, 'F**k P. Diddy,'" she yells while throwing up a middle finger.

50 Cent Reacts to Kesha's Diddy Diss

On Sunday night, 50 Cent reacted on Instagram to the video of Kesha's performance. Fif shared a clip that shows the Diddy diss along with the caption, "LOL She said Fvck P DIDDY, HAHAAHAHA PUFFY LIKE 50 TOLD HER TO SAY THAT!"

In the last few months, Diddy has gone from "goals" to a music industry pariah due to the multiple lawsuits filed against him for sexual assault as well as a sex trafficking investigation.

See the video of Kesha dissing Diddy during her performance at the 2024 Coachella Festival below.

Watch Kesha's Cameo Performance at the 2024 Coachella Festival